Loopup Group (LON:LOOP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.00

Mar 15th, 2020

Loopup Group PLC (LON:LOOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.58), with a volume of 137245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $24.31 million and a P/E ratio of 33.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.16.

Loopup Group Company Profile (LON:LOOP)

LoopUp Group plc provides software-as-a-service solutions for remote business meetings in the United States, European Union, and internationally. Its LoopUp platform serves mid-to-large enterprises across various industries, as well as SMEs in professional service sectors, such as law, banking, private equity, consulting, and PR.

