The Panoply (LON:TPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.20

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.20 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.86), with a volume of 1616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.86).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 million and a P/E ratio of -34.21.

In other news, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi bought 156,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £132,999.50 ($174,953.30).

The Panoply Holdings plc focuses on the specialist information technology and innovation consulting businesses in Europe. The company is based in Sevenoaks, the United Kingdom.

