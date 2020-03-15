The Panoply (LON:TPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.20

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.20 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.86), with a volume of 1616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.86).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 million and a P/E ratio of -34.21.

In other news, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi bought 156,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £132,999.50 ($174,953.30).

The Panoply Company Profile (LON:TPX)

The Panoply Holdings plc focuses on the specialist information technology and innovation consulting businesses in Europe. The company is based in Sevenoaks, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Panoply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Panoply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bridge Bancorp Cut to “C+” at TheStreet
Bridge Bancorp Cut to “C+” at TheStreet
Revolve Group versus Its Peers Financial Analysis
Revolve Group versus Its Peers Financial Analysis
Pioneer Energy Services vs. The Competition Financial Comparison
Pioneer Energy Services vs. The Competition Financial Comparison
Ulta Beauty Price Target Cut to $225.00
Ulta Beauty Price Target Cut to $225.00
Ulta Beauty PT Lowered to $265.00
Ulta Beauty PT Lowered to $265.00
Adobe PT Lowered to $344.00
Adobe PT Lowered to $344.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report