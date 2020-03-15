Innovaderma (LON:IDP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.30

Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.30 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.57), with a volume of 142318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.58).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Innovaderma in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.23 million and a PE ratio of 5.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.74.

Innovaderma (LON:IDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider Joe Bayer acquired 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,512 ($12,512.50).

Innovaderma Company Profile (LON:IDP)

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

