United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 5,276.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USLM opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.71. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $427.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.66.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

USLM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

