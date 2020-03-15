United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Update

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the February 13th total of 11,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen cut their target price on United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Buckingham Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. United Continental has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $96.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.46.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Continental will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

