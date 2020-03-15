Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.50

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:ECO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 308856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.74. The company has a market cap of $32.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.86.

In related news, insider Gil Holzman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,100.76).

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

