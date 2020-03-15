Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.89. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin Disc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

