Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ TWIN opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.89. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin Disc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
