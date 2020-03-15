Loungers (LON:LGRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $180.01

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 180.01 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.39), with a volume of 3233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.39).

LGRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.35 million and a P/E ratio of -49.19.

In other Loungers news, insider Robert Darwent sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76), for a total value of £18,900,000 ($24,861,878.45). Also, insider Alex Reilley acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £85,200 ($112,075.77).

Loungers Company Profile (LON:LGRS)

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

