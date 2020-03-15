Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Down 10.6% in February

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of Uxin stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. Uxin has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $504.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Uxin by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uxin by 87.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 44,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uxin by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bridge Bancorp Cut to “C+” at TheStreet
Bridge Bancorp Cut to “C+” at TheStreet
Revolve Group versus Its Peers Financial Analysis
Revolve Group versus Its Peers Financial Analysis
Pioneer Energy Services vs. The Competition Financial Comparison
Pioneer Energy Services vs. The Competition Financial Comparison
Ulta Beauty Price Target Cut to $225.00
Ulta Beauty Price Target Cut to $225.00
Ulta Beauty PT Lowered to $265.00
Ulta Beauty PT Lowered to $265.00
Adobe PT Lowered to $344.00
Adobe PT Lowered to $344.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report