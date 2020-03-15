Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Down 10.6% in February

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Uxin alerts:

Shares of Uxin stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. Uxin has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $504.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Uxin by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uxin by 87.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 44,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uxin by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.