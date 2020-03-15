Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.00

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 65.75 ($0.86), with a volume of 45498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.91).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 million and a PE ratio of -21.92.

In related news, insider Stephen Charles Diggle acquired 38,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £30,780.77 ($40,490.36).

About Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

