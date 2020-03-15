First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.25. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. First Majestic Silver traded as low as C$7.05 and last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 2230765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.83.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.58 per share, with a total value of C$62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$377,400. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$285,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,327,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$47,412,543. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,305 shares of company stock valued at $180,595 and have sold 158,741 shares valued at $2,435,159.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.84, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.44.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

