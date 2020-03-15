Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.56

Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 75003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Rubicon Minerals from C$1.75 to C$1.70 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.67.

Rubicon Minerals Company Profile (TSE:RMX)

Rubicon Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

