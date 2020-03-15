BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $118.00

Shares of BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.58), with a volume of 1029808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.50 ($1.72).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 2.43 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.54%.

In other news, insider Josephine Dixon purchased 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £3,879.44 ($5,103.18).

BB Healthcare Trust Company Profile (LON:BBH)

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

