Strix Group (LON:KETL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $135.00

Strix Group PLC (LON:KETL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 144.20 ($1.90), with a volume of 697347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.82).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KETL shares. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Strix Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Strix Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 178.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 177.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.92 million and a PE ratio of 13.23.

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.