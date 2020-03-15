Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Short Interest Down 8.4% in February

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 12,560,000 shares. Approximately 27.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Several research firms recently commented on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tivity Health from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lee Shapiro bought 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at $483,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Wills bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at $641,436.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 91.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 373,782 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 349.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 67.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,259 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

