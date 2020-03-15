Works co uk (LON:WRKS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.00

Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.10 ($0.33), with a volume of 81586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.34).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Works co uk in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 million and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Works co uk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In other Works co uk news, insider Dean Hoyle purchased 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £208,800 ($274,664.56).

About Works co uk (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

