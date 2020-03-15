Emmerson (LON:EML) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.91

Shares of Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.91 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 1475636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50.

Emmerson Company Profile (LON:EML)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and exploitation of potash projects. It holds 100% interests in the Khemisset project, a potash development project with 1 mining license and 39 research permits located to the east of Rabat in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.