Short Interest in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Rises By 12.0%

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 325,800 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 290,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UEPS opened at $3.38 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $191.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 66.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

