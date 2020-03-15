Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $65.50

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.50 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 908130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.92).

GOCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price (down previously from GBX 145 ($1.91)) on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gocompare.Com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 117.80 ($1.55).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $274.32 million and a P/E ratio of 21.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Gocompare.Com Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. Gocompare.Com Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile (LON:GOCO)

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.