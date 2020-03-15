Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.00

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), with a volume of 191852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.83).

ALFA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Alfa Financial Software to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 117 ($1.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.00 million and a P/E ratio of 11.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.38.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.