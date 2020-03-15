UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.14

UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (LON:UPGS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.14 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.75), with a volume of 63797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.90 ($0.72).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 million and a PE ratio of 7.13.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

