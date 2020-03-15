Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.68

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$18.68 and last traded at C$19.75, with a volume of 2113307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGX. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC cut shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 44.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.21%.

Cineplex Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

