AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 3,000 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $343.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,590,117.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,431 shares of company stock worth $5,221,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AMERCO by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in AMERCO by 25.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AMERCO by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CL King upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

AMERCO stock opened at $307.75 on Friday. AMERCO has a one year low of $260.29 and a one year high of $426.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.22 and a 200 day moving average of $368.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.72.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The firm had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

