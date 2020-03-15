Short Interest in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Decreases By 10.3%

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 20.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 567,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,614.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $91,143.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,859 shares of company stock worth $752,412. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after acquiring an additional 229,604 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 460.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 72,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.05.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bridge Bancorp Cut to “C+” at TheStreet
Bridge Bancorp Cut to “C+” at TheStreet
Revolve Group versus Its Peers Financial Analysis
Revolve Group versus Its Peers Financial Analysis
Pioneer Energy Services vs. The Competition Financial Comparison
Pioneer Energy Services vs. The Competition Financial Comparison
Ulta Beauty Price Target Cut to $225.00
Ulta Beauty Price Target Cut to $225.00
Ulta Beauty PT Lowered to $265.00
Ulta Beauty PT Lowered to $265.00
Adobe PT Lowered to $344.00
Adobe PT Lowered to $344.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report