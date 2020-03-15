Short Interest in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Decreases By 10.3%

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 20.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 567,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,614.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $91,143.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,859 shares of company stock worth $752,412. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after acquiring an additional 229,604 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 460.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 72,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.05.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

