CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

CWC Energy Services Corp (CVE:CWC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 150000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33.

About CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., an oilfield services company, provides contract drilling and well servicing services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

