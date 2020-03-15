Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 14000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

Melkior Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKR)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and volcanic mafic sulfide. Its flagship property is the Carscallen gold project with 295 claims covering 47.12 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Melkior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melkior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.