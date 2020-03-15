Pershimex Resources (CVE:PRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Pershimex Resources Corp (CVE:PRO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 78000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $3.43 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

About Pershimex Resources (CVE:PRO)

Pershimex Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Malartic property, which includes 6 block of contiguous claims; the Forsan property with 27 claims covering an area of 8 square kilometers; and the Belleterre project that consists of the Blondeau-Guillet and Chevrier properties.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pershimex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershimex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.