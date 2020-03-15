Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd (CVE:SMD) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 65750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67.

Strategic Metals Company Profile (CVE:SMD)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

