Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.16

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.16 and last traded at C$11.39, with a volume of 1105026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cormark decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.93 million and a P/E ratio of 13.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.62.

In other news, Director Michael Darren Murphy acquired 4,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,351.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,543.62.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

