Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.71

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$31.71 and last traded at C$32.79, with a volume of 283865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Exchange Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 89.53%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

