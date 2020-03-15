Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.75

Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

The firm has a market cap of $29.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (TSE:BR)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

