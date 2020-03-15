Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Orsu Metals Co. (CVE:OSU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 110000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of $8.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.

About Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU)

Orsu Metals Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Russia. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It principally holds a 90% interest in the Sergeevskoe gold project that covers an area of 7.6 square kilometers located in the Mogocha District of the Zabaikal'skiy region of Russia.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Orsu Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orsu Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.