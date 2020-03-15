U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 40,500 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut U.S. Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

USEG opened at $3.04 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

