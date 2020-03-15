Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc (CVE:SEI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 21200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 million and a P/E ratio of -5.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Sintana Energy Company Profile (CVE:SEI)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company primarily holds private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the potential hydrocarbon resources in the Valle Medio Magdalena (VMM) 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

