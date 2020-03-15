Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Organto Foods Inc (CVE:OGO) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 14000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

About Organto Foods (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution of organic and specialty food products in Canada, Argentina, Guatemala, the Netherlands, and the United States. Its products include haricot verts, sugar snaps, snow peas, baby brocolli, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables.

