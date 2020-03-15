Marksmen Energy (CVE:MAH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Marksmen Energy Inc (CVE:MAH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 44000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About Marksmen Energy (CVE:MAH)

Marksmen Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Ohio, United States and Alberta, Canada. It holds working interests in various wells located in south-central Ohio. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Marksmen Energy Inc in August 2010.

