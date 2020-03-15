Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Canasil Resources Inc. (CVE:CLZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 77333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 11.47.

About Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ)

Canasil Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. Its mineral properties in Durango and Zacatecas in Mexico include a 100% interest in Sandra silver-gold project; 100% interest in Salamandra zinc-silver project; 100% interest in La Esperanza silver-zinc-lead project; 100% interest in Carina silver project; 100% interest in Colibri silver-zinc-lead-copper project; 100% interest in Vizcaino silver-gold project; 100% interest in Victoria zinc-silver project; and 100% interest in Nora silver-gold-copper project.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Canasil Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canasil Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.