Short Interest in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) Decreases By 5.8%

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Urban One has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

