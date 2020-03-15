Short Interest in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Decreases By 6.9%

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. US Concrete has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $256.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.29.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Concrete will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $263,327.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,578.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Sandbrook acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $419,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,675,257.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $778,789 and sold 750 shares valued at $29,860. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in US Concrete by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in US Concrete by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in US Concrete by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in US Concrete by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

