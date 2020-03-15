Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Short Interest Update

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,310,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 28,940,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNIT. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after buying an additional 5,384,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,379,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,772,000 after buying an additional 493,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,178,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after buying an additional 305,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after buying an additional 109,571 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after buying an additional 385,107 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT opened at $6.70 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.06%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

