Short Interest in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Grows By 7.1%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,480,000 after purchasing an additional 585,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,064,000 after purchasing an additional 458,163 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,959,000 after buying an additional 118,592 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,134,000 after buying an additional 240,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,917,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

United Community Banks stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

