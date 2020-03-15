Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Drops By 6.9%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of United-Guardian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.94% of United-Guardian worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

UG opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.05. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

