New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

New Zealand Energy Corp (CVE:NZ) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 180000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas resources in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, including Waihapa, Tariki, and Ngaere totalling 23,049 acres; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit covering 943.7 acres; and Eltham petroleum exploration permit located on the North Island in the Taranaki Basin.

