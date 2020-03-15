Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 973,700 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.72. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

