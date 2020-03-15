Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 313,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Logistics by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 33.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

ULH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $355.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $375.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.20 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 27.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

