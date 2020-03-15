Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Select Sands Corp (CVE:SNS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 132200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Select Sands Company Profile (CVE:SNS)

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

