China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

China Education Resources Company Profile (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc provides education resources and services for students, teachers, parents, and school administrators primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides educational content, resources, and training programs to users.

