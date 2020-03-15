Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd (CVE:MON) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $875,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company focuses on exploring lithium, rare earths, phosphates, and battery metals. Its principal property is the Soris Lithium project located in central Namibia.

