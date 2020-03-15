Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 41,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $302,489.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 430,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,918.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at $6,087,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 111,457 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultralife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 4.87%.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

