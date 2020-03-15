Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 13th total of 7,960,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URBN. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

